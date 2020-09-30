Marlow leisure complex given £2million facelift

A leisure complex in Marlow has undergone a £2million refurbishment as political figures were treated to a socially-distanced tour of the facility last week.

Court Garden Leisure Complex in Pound Lane has had a facelift thanks to Buckinghamshire Council and operators Places Leisure.

The investment includes a new roof to the swimming pool and main building, refurbished swim changing areas, new sports hall floor, boilers and plant replacement alongside redecoration work across parts of the complex, including main reception.

And on Friday last week, Beaconsfield and Marlow's MP Joy Morrissey joined the council's cabinet member for sports and leisure, Cllr Clive Harriss, and council chairman and Marlow mayor, Cllr Richard Scott, for a socially-distanced tour of the new facilities with general manager Nicola Allen.

After the visit, Joy Morrissey MP said: "I was really impressed with what's been achieved at Court Garden. From the bright and airy reception area through to the new roof over the pool and flooring in the sports hall. I'd like to pass on my congratulations to all involved."

Cllr Harriss said: "These are important improvements that will hopefully encourage more people from Marlow and surrounding areas to take part in physical activity opportunities.

"Staff at the complex have also put in place all necessary COVID-19 social distancing and hygiene requirements, so those visiting can do so safety and with confidence.

"Although some services have reluctantly had to remain suspended, activities are up and running, so I would encourage local people to see how their fitness and wellbeing could benefit from these improved facilities.

"During the latest national spike in the pandemic it is more important than ever to stay safe and stay fit to help your body to defend against the virus."

For further information about what's on offer at the complex, visit www.placesleisure.org/centres/court-garden-leisure-complex/ or ring 01628 405200.

Services still need to be pre-booked and all visitors to the centre are now encouraged to wear a face covering, except when exercising.