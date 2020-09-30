'Liquid' left on door after Marlow attempted burglary

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after someone attempted to break into a property in Marlow and left 'oil and red-coloured liquid' on the front door.

Between 10.15pm and 10.20pm on Wednesday, September 23, an attempt was made to enter a property in Dean Street.

It was reported that a resident heard the front door being opened before immediately closing, despite her having previously locked it.

Entry was not gained and no items were taken.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Cummins, of High Wycombe police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident of attempted burglary in Marlow.

“Thankfully entry was not gained on this occasion, however I am appealing to anyone that can help with my investigation to get in touch.

“Please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200302251 if you can help. You can also make reports online.”