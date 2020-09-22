Little Marlow fly-tip pair 'didn't know fly-tipping was illegal'

A Flackwell Heath duo have been fined thousands between them after they were caught fly-tipping in Little Marlow, telling Magistrates they did not know the offence was illegal.

Two seperate vehicles used for fly-tipping in Winchbottom Lane were recorded on surveillance cameras in different incidents late at night on December 22, 2019 and January 12 this year.

They were found to be registered to David Leslie Light and Jayne Elizabeth Mills-Light respectively, both of the same address in Buckingham Way, Flackwell Heath.

Investigators also found evidence within the waste dumped in one of the incidents which led them to the same address.

Light, who physically deposited the waste, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £1,000 towards clean-up, investigation and legal costs, while a victim surcharge of £50 took the total for him to pay to £1,550.

Mills-Light, the driver on both occasions, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £500 in costs. The £32 victim surcharge took the total she had to pay to £732.

Both suspects were interviewed by council officers at High Wycombe police station in January 2020. They made ‘no comment’ replies to all questions despite being presented with surveillance images showing the vehicle registrations and a person identifiable as Mr Light depositing the rubbish.

When they came before High Wycombe Magistrates on September 2, 2020, both put in early guilty pleas, saying that they didn’t know fly tipping was illegal, though they were aware it was 'something to be frowned upon'.

In sentencing, the magistrates took into account personal financial circumstances and the early guilty pleas.

Bill Chapple OBE, Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Instead of disposing of their rubbish responsibly, this couple made the decision to go out late at night - on two separate occasions - and dump it in a country lane.

"The waste that they fly tipped on the roadside could have been taken to their local council household recycling centre for a small fee. Instead they have to pay out over £2,000 and live with a criminal record."

One of the loads fly tipped by the couple at Winchbottom Lane (above)