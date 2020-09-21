Marlow's Picnic in the Park event cancelled

A music and comedy event due to be held in Marlow later this week has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

Picnic in the Park, set to take place over four days from Thursday to Sunday in Higginson Park, was gearing up to welcome stars including Rick Astley and Dara O' Briain.

But in an announcement today by Tom Kerridge and the Pub in the Park team, which organised the event, it was revealed that it has been cancelled 'despite being designed for social distancing within groups of six'.

Kerridge said that the national picture is 'changing dramatically' and said he was 'really disappointed' to take the decision.

Refunds will be organised immediately for all ticket holders, it was also announced.

A statement from the Pub in the Park team said: “We have been proud to operate 14 successful socially-distanced events this summer since the rules allowed, but at no point have we taken risks with the health of our visitors. We have delivered a large amount of joy in a safe and reassuring way.

"We are sorry to disappoint everyone who was planning to attend. We will keep inventing safe ways to have fun, always working closely with the authorities and within the guidelines.

"We would like to thank all our amazing customers, our artists, our chefs, and our team, all of whom have supported us this summer.

"We hope to be able to present this brilliant line-up of talent in Marlow at some point in the future.’’

Kerridge added: “In the last few days, it has become clear that the national picture is changing dramatically and there are significant new risk factors which aren’t yet clearly understood.

"Whilst we are really disappointed to take this decision, our priority has always been the safety of all involved and our home town of Marlow.”