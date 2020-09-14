Man jailed and will be deported to Chile after Marlow burglary conviction

A man from London has been jailed for 14 months and will be deported to South America once he has served his sentence after he was convicted of a burglary in Marlow.

Miguel Leva Medina, 33, of Fairview Place, Lambeth, pleaded guilty to burglary in a dwelling and theft in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, September 4.

At the same hearing, Medina was sentenced to prison and ordered to be deported upon the completion of his sentence.

At some time between 10pm on May 31 and 1am on June 1 last year, Medina broke into a property in Beechwood Road in Marlow, smashing a window to enter one of the bedrooms in the property.

Items of jewellery, handbags, perfumes, sunglasses and a quantity of cash were stolen.

Medina had left behind forensic evidence which led to his identification, and he was arrested on June 30 this year and charged via postal requisition on July 15.

Upon completion of his custodial sentence, Medina will be deported to Chile.

Case investigator Adrian-Lee Clark, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime, both in terms of property stolen and the violation of a person’s address.

“Following a thorough investigation, our CSI teams identified Medina through forensic evidence and he had no option but to admit to the offences.

“I am pleased that he will now serve a custodial sentence and can use that time to reflect on his actions.

“We will always investigate burglary offences robustly and seek to bring offenders to justice, and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to bringing Medina before the courts, that being the victim, the local community and everyone in the investigation team.”