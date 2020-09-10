Online entries wanted for virtual Bourne End Junior Craft Show

Creative youngsters in and around Bourne End are being encouraged to join in slightly differently with a popular junior craft show in the village.

The Bourne End Junior Craft Show, which usually takes place in the autumn, will be in its eighth year and is run by mother and daughter duo Sue and Amy Croall.

This year's occasion is set to adapt to the pandemic, meaning young needleworkers and painters will have to go online to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Entries opened on September 1 and organisers are accepting them up to and including Wednesday, September 30.

No physical event will be happening at Bourne End Library this year, so entrants must fill in the Google Form on the competition website and attach one photo or short (maximum 10 second) video clip of the item they are entering.

Full details and entry forms can be found at www.bejuniorcraftshow.co.uk

The event - open to children aged four to 16 in Bourne End and surrouding areas - is free to enter and youngsters can submit as many items as they wish, with one per form.

Classes such as photography, needlework and other crafts are available to enter and will be split into age classes of four to seven, eight to 11, and 12 to 16.

Judging will take place over the weekend of October 3 and 4 and news of prize-winners will be available on the website after this date.