Man entered garden and 'took a bottle' in Marlow burglary

Police have launched a burglary probe after a man entered sheds in Marlow before taking an item from the garden.

Thames Valley Police has released two CCTV images of a man it would like to speak to following a burglary in the town last month.

At about 6am on Wednesday, August 23 and about 5am on Thursday, August 24, a man entered the garden of a house in Claremont Gardens.

Once in the garden, he went into the sheds and looked through the items within them.

On August 24, he took a bottle from the garden.

Investigating officer PC Paulina Wodzynska, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man shown in these images to get in touch with us as I believe he has vital information about this incident."

Get in touch with police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200266875.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.