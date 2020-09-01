Rick Astley to perform at outdoor theatre in Marlow this month

Singer Rick Astley is among the big names set to feature at a new, socially-distanced outdoor theatre in Marlow later this month.

Astley and other music and comedy acts will be in Higginson Park, Pound Lane, from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, September 27 for an event titled 'Picnic in the Park'.

The inaugural showcase has been dubbed Pub in the Park's 'small, socially distanced cousin' by organisers, after the main event was postponed earlier this year.

Other names descending on Marlow include singer Jack Savoretti and comedians Dara Ó Briain, Josh Widdicombe, and Tom Allen.

The event has been organised by the team who run Tom Kerridge's annual Pub in the Park, and Kerridge will be here too, cooking up dishes for hungry crowds along with fellow Michelin-star and Marlow-based chef Atul Kochhar.

Tickets start from £30 plus a booking fee, but they are limited.

