COVID-19 temporary test centre to open in Marlow

A temporary COVID-19 testing site is being set up in Marlow this week.

From Wednesday, a mobile testing centre will open in the town for up to three days.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, which are a high temperature, continuous cough, and loss of smell and taste, is eligible for a test.

People with even mild symptoms are being encouraged to take a test. Those who are required to take a test before going to hospital for surgery are eligible, and it is also possible to arrange a test for someone else in your household.

The tests will not be conducted on a ‘drop-in’ basis and must be booked in advance. Details of the site will be provided to patients when they book.

To arrange a test, visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus and choose the ‘testing for coronavirus’ section.

A ‘hybrid’ testing centre in Montem Lane, Slough, is also open for those looking to pre-book or drop in. People can be tested at this centre if they think they have been exposed to the virus but are not exhibiting symptoms.

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for public health and community engagement at Buckinghamshire Council, said: “As we have seen in other parts of the country, we must all remain vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus, keep people healthy and avoid more restrictions coming back into place in Buckinghamshire.

“Even if your symptoms are mild and you don’t feel they are bothering you much, we would still urge you to please get tested as early as possible. The more cases we can identify, the better able we are to keep this virus under control.”