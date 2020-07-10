Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Bourne End crash

A witness appeal has been launched after a pedestrian died following a collision with a van in Bourne End.

Officers were called to Hedsor Road, at the junction with Ferry Lane, at 8.55am yesterday.

Police said a white Ford Transit panel van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigating officer PC Nigel Rosier, based at Amersham police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please come forward.

“Please check dash-cam footage if you were in the area at the time in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200207606 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, make a report online by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime