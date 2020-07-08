SITE INDEX

Wed, 08
18 °C
Thu, 09
18 °C
Fri, 10
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving in Marlow

    Appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving in Marlow

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Marlow.

    On Tuesday at about 12.45pm police pursued a red BMW 235 car which was later recovered on Fingest Lane near Bolter End in High Wycombe.

    Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage showing the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

    Investigating officer PC Simon Kennedy, based at Taplow police station said: “This incident occurred along busy roads and was witnessed by other drivers.

    “If you were driving around Marlow at the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage of a red BMW 235, or if you witnessed the incident and are able to help identify the driver of the vehicle, please get in touch.

    “You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200205141.

    “If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can make a report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

    A 26 year old man from Harlow, Essex and a 23-year old man from Leicester have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle when required to do so by a constable and driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

    They have both been released under investigation.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved