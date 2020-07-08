Appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving in Marlow

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Marlow.

On Tuesday at about 12.45pm police pursued a red BMW 235 car which was later recovered on Fingest Lane near Bolter End in High Wycombe.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage showing the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Simon Kennedy, based at Taplow police station said: “This incident occurred along busy roads and was witnessed by other drivers.

“If you were driving around Marlow at the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage of a red BMW 235, or if you witnessed the incident and are able to help identify the driver of the vehicle, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200205141.

“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can make a report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

A 26 year old man from Harlow, Essex and a 23-year old man from Leicester have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle when required to do so by a constable and driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

They have both been released under investigation.