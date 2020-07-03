Man charged in connection with Marlow burglary

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation a man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Marlow.

Miguel Angel Leiva Medina, aged 33, of Fairview Place, London, was charged on Monday with one count of burglary.

The charge is in connection with a burglary that took place on Beechwood Drive, Marlow between Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 2019.

Medina has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, July 29.