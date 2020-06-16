Socially-distant Black Lives Matter protest held in Marlow

A socially distanced Black Lives Matter protest was held in Marlow's Higginson Park at the weekend.

On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to the Pound Lane venue in support of the worldwide equality movement, sparked by the death of black man George Floyd in police custody in the USA in May.

About 400 people followed on from a similar protest in the park the previous weekend, with visitors and speakers including Marlow residents, who shared their experiences growing up with racism.

The peaceful protest involved participants kneeling, praying and listening to the speakers, with organisers asking everyone to maintain social distancing, wear masks and remain home if unwell.

Photo courtesy of TobyBrownPhotography.

Samson Awoade, from Edmonton, North London, who drove to Marlow for the protest, said: “Even though Marlow has been a heavily white area, a lot of people turned up to support us. It’s nice that people are thinking about it , talking about it. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Kaya Murray, from Marlow, added: “I came here to understand a bit more about white privilege and to understand what it is to be a black person in today`s community.

“I obviously haven’t had any of these experiences - it’s been really uplifting to listen to people`s experiences and get a feel for what it is to be black in 2020.”