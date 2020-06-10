Appeal after teenagers robbed in Flackwell Heath

01:11PM, Wednesday 10 June 2020
An appeal has been launched after three teenagers were robbed in Flackwell Heath.
At around 6pm on May 30, the trio were walking along Sheepridge Lane when a car drove past.
The teenagers crossed the road and walked the track leading to Pidgeon Farm but the car kept following them.
A group got out and grabbed one of the teenagers. One held a knife to his stomach and told him to hand over belongings.
One teenager was punched in the head and hit with a knife handle.
The offenders then drove off towards Flackwell Heath. The victims suffered bruising.
Personal items including bags and mobile phones were stolen.
The first offender is described as a white man, aged about 17 to 22, approximately 6ft tall and of an average build. He had scruffy, dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black joggers and a black balaclava.
The second is described as a skinny Asian man, approximately 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins tall and had short black hair. He was wearing a red and black tracksuit and a red baseball cap.
The third is described as a white man, approximately 5ft10ins to 6ft 2ins tall and of an average build. He had black curly hair and acne on his cheeks. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans with a dark coloured face covering.
The fourth is described as a white man, wearing a beige t-shirt.
The fifth is described as a man wearing a dark tracksuit.
All offenders are described as being aged approximately 17 to 22, while the vehicle is described as a grey or silver saloon car.
Contact 101, quoting reference 43200160299.
W An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes, an 18-year-old man from High Wycombe, a 19-year-old man from Thame and an 18-year-old man from Knotty Green have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have all been released on bail.
