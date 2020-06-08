'Drive and Dine Theatre' coming to Marlow

The cinemas may still be closed but the team behind Marlow's annual Pub in the Park event have come up with a plan to cure theatre blues.

The food and drink event in Higginson Park, which was scheduled to return to the town last month, has had to postpone due to COVID-19.

But the team - led by Marlow celebrity chef Tom Kerridge - will be hosting social distancing-safe events to make up for the main spectacle's absence this summer.

A 'Drive & Dine Theatre' will be screening classic and award-winning movies and stand-up comics next month.

It will be live at The Henley Showground from Tuesday, July 14 to Sunday, July 19, the showground between Marlow and Henley, for classics like Jaws and Mamma Mia, as well as recent favourites 1917 and Le Mans 66.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 10 at 10am but there are limited spaces available.

TV star Mark Watson - known for quiz show Taskmaster - will be running the carpool comedy show with fellow comics on Fridays and Saturdays.

Food will be served contactless with a menu inspired by traditional American drive-thrus. Waiters will be wearing PPE and a sanitary toilet system will be in place.

Tom Kerridge said: "The Pub in the Park team have been working with our restaurants, producers and the authorities to be able to deliver quality food and drink events that put social distancing and safety as top priority in this most challenging year.

"The Drive & Dine Theatre is the first of these. We will also be announcing more details of our plans for our August and September events in the next couple of weeks. Thanks for your patience and so much kindness."

Visit https://driveanddinetheatre.com/?dm_i=44XU,U5LG,4KWLU7,3QKYF,1 to sign up and receive a booking link and for details on movie dates and times.

Marlow's Pub in the Park has been rescheduled to take place from September 25-27.