85-year-old man dies in Wooburn Green crash

An 85-year old man has died in a Wooburn Green traffic collision.

At about 3.20pm yesterday (Monday), a blue Toyota Yaris was travelling along White Pit Lane, from the direction of Flackwell Heath, when it left the road and collided with a garden wall.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident, but have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Keith Rayner, of the joint operations unit for roads policing said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, a local man has passed away despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

“At this stage, we believe no other vehicles were involved, but we would appeal for anybody who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to get in touch with police.

“You can do so by making a report online, or if you are unable to access online services, by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200146502.”