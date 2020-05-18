Bourne End house severely damaged and woman taken to hospital after bedroom fire

A house was severely damaged and a woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a bedroom in Bourne End on Sunday morning.

One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield, one from High Wycombe, two from Maidenhead and three fire officers were called to the blaze in Furlong Close at about 6am.

Firefighters used two hose reels and eight sets of breathing apparatus to put out the fire, which had spread from the bedroom to the roof of the house.

The first floor and roof were severely damaged by fire, and the ground floor was 50 per cent damaged by smoke and water.

One woman was taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.