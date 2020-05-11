Marlow Bridge set for week-long closure for cleaning and repainting

Marlow Bridge is set to close for a week this month as the council carries out cleaning and repainting of the structure.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) has decided to split the work into two phases, starting in May, to take advantage of the low levels of traffic using the roads during the coronavirus lockdown.

Phase 1 of the project includes the cleaning of the bridge towers and repainting of its chains and hangers.

This will begin at 9.30am on Monday, May 18, requiring a 24-hour road closure of the bridge until 6pm on Tuesday, May 26. The bridge will still be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

After this, there will be temporary two-way traffic lights in place to allow vehicles access until Friday, June 19 when Phase 1 will be completed and the bridge becomes fully accessible.

Phase 2 is provisionally planned to start in September and will involve repainting bridge parapets and replacing bearings on the Bisham end of the bridge.

The council's new cabinet member for transport, Cllr Nick Naylor, said: “I am so pleased that we are still able to carry out this important and highly anticipated work on Marlow Bridge.

"Over the years, TfB has worked tirelessly to do all it can to protect and preserve this iconic structure.

"Now we can carry out the relevant work in a shorter time frame whilst minimising disruption to the public, which I know will be much appreciated by the residents of Marlow especially. I look forward to seeing the end result.”