Marlow man jailed after stabbing victim 12 times

A Marlow man has been jailed for more than 11 years after stabbing a woman 12 times.

Jose Manuel Cardoso Henriques, 53, of Crown Place, Crown Lane, Marlow pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court and was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) to 11 years and four months’ imprisonment for attempted murder.

On November 11, 2019, between 5pm and 6pm, the victim, a 48-year-old woman, who was known to Henriques, was walking in The Chase near Parkway in Marlow when he assaulted her.

She sustained 12 stab wounds to her torso and face and required extensive hospital treatment. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Carl Wilson, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim in this case.

“I would like to thank her for the support and courage she has shown throughout this investigation.

“Fortunately she survived despite her horrendous injures, and hopefully she can now move forwards with her life following this sentencing.

“The level of violence displayed by Henriques in this attack clearly showed an intent to kill.

“Thankfully he pleaded guilty meaning the victim did not have relive the ordeal at trial. He now faces a lengthy jail term as a consequence of his actions.”