Tom Kerridge's Meals From Marlow smashes initial fundraising goal

A celebrity chef’s charity appeal has increased its fundraising target after surpassing its original goal.

The Meals From Marlow initiative, set up by Tom Kerridge at the end of March, had aimed to raise £150,000 to deliver 500 free meals a week to vulnerable people in the area.

In less than three weeks, however, the fundraising target has been smashed, and a new target of £175,000 has been set.

If this goal is reached, the not-for-profit will be able to supply 750 free meals per week to those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Frontline staff at Wexham Park Hospital and High Wycombe Hospital have been benefitting from the free meals, as well as vulnerable people in the nearby communities.

Mr Kerridge said: “I know the people of Marlow are a very generous group but I’m astonished by the speed and the level of kindness.

“People realise that as well as looking after our own neighbours the front line is in the big hospitals where NHS teams are doing astonishing work. Thank you Marlow, I’m proud of you.”

To support Meals From Marlow visit: bit.ly/2yAi1je