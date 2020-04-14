Wooburn aircraft parts supplier making safety visors for health workers

An aircraft component supplier based in Wooburn Green has started manufacturing safety visors for frontline health workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.



Balform Ltd, based in Wooburn Industrial Park, has begun creating and distributing the protective equipment made from medical-grade materials.



The visors are designed for comfortable prolonged use, with a foam headband providing a secure seal, offering full-face protection from fluid or spray.



Balform CEO Brian Lovelock said: “The aircraft industry is demanding, and quick responses are normal for us. As soon as this urgent need became apparent, our staff were straight onto it.



“Everyone knows how vital this is, and if we can play our part in the national effort, it is right to use our facilities and skills.



“As a product, these visors are relatively straightforward – but they need to be to a very high standard and worthy of the users who will benefit from them. I am very proud of our people who have worked tirelessly on this.”