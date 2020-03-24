CCTV appeal launched after distraction burglary in Bourne End

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man tricked a pensioner into entering her property and stole cash.

At 9.52am on Saturday, the victim, a woman in her eighties, received a knock at the door from a man who claimed he needed to check her house for health and safety purposes.

The victim initially refused to let him enter, but the man threatened that she would be arrested if she did not comply.

Once inside the property the man demanded the victim to hand over money. The victims’ purse is also missing following the incident.

Police believe the man in the CCTV may have vital information about the burglary.

No one was injured.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Page, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I believe the man in this image may have vital information that would help our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or think it could be you, please get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200094120.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”