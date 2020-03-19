Marlow news: School kids raise hundreds for bushfire appeal

A group of friends from Wooburn Green have raised hundreds for a wildlife emergency fund following the Australian bushfires.

Devastating fires ripped through the country earlier this year, killing almost half a billion animals and destroying more than 8.4million hectares of land.

The youngsters – Zoe Wimble, nine, Dylan Flynn-Hayes, 10, Anna Greenwood Pallares, nine, and Mia Lyons, nine – who all go to St Paul’s CE School – have raised nearly £500 for WWF-UK after about a month of fundraising.

Donations will be funnelled straight to the Australia Bushfire Emergency appeal via the charity.

They did this through cake and cookie sales and various games in the parish, including ‘guess the name of the koala’ – because ‘they can’t imagine a world with no koalas’.

WWF reported that 95 per cent of the koala population has been wiped out in the fires.

Zoe’s mum Katrina said: “They saw the news and wanted to do something. We talked about different ways we could fundraise.

“The community was brilliant. The local tennis club let us come along and spend a Saturday morning there, and St Pauls Church [hosted] a cake sale.”

The brownie packs in the village also helped the children – known as the ‘Diamond Dragons’ – to raise cash.

“I was so proud of them, it was all their idea,” Katrina added.

“Everybody was gripped by what was happening in Australia

“They can’t imagine a world without kangaroos and koalas.”

Visit bit.ly/33gTwmP to donate and for more on WWF UK, head to www.wwf.org.uk

Midsomer Murders walking trail launches in Marlow

A new walking trail taking you through scenes from the ITV drama Midsomer Murders has just launched.

Covering 17 miles, ramblers will soon find themselves immersed in locations from the show, which was heavily set in the Bucks countryside and sees Detective John Barnaby investigate an unusually high number of murders.

The trail starts and ends in Marlow and takes in the surrounding villages of Frieth, Lane End, Bolter End, Fingest and the Hambleden Valley.

The Two Brewers pub in St Peter Street has appeared twice, once in the 'Kings Crystal' episode, and again in 'Sauce for the Goose', when the victim meets their untimely death beneath a tower of toppling relish bottles.

Go to the Visit Buckinghamshire website at www.visitbuckinghamshire.org/article/midsomer-marlow-trail to download the walk and learn more about the county’s links with the TV drama, and other trails available to complete.

Atul Kochhar to open second Marlow eatery

Renowned Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar has acquired a second location in Marlow.

Atul is set to refurbish Villa D’este, in Chapel Street, formerly owned by Fabio Terrinoni since the mid 1980’s.

The sale will add to Atul’s existing restaurant Sindu, located in Marlow Bridge Lane.

He was the first Indian chef to receive a Michelin Star, and has promised his new eatery ‘will bring something new and exciting to the town’.

Tim Widdows, business agent at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said: “Due to its strong location in Marlow, we received a good amount of interest from a range of operators.

“We are thrilled that it was taken on by a well-known restaurateur such as Atul, who will no doubt thrive with his new venture. I am sure the people of Marlow will be excited to have a new exciting restaurant in the town.”

Fabio said: “It has been a pleasure operating in Marlow for so long, as we were always well-supported by the local community who seem to have a real passion for dining.”

Reuse or refund on business tickets for festival events

Those holding tickets for events at the Marlow Business Festival will be able to use them for rearranged dates, or receive a refund.

The Marlow Chamber of Commerce event was due to be held next weekend but has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

Organisers announced last week that they had taken the decision to move the festival to a 'different weekend, later in the year' because of ‘current uncertainty and containment planning'.

The festival was scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of March 26-29 and included plans for seminars, talks and a scavenger hunt around Marlow.

Visit www.marlowchamber.com for more.