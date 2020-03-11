Marlow Business Festival deferred over coronavirus fears

A business festival which was set to arrive in Marlow for the first time later this month has been deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Marlow Chamber of Commerce event was due to be held from March 26 to March 29.

But organisers have taken the decison to move the festival to a 'different weekend, later in the year'.

It has been halted 'in the light of current uncertainty and containment planning'.

The festival was due to host seminars, talks and a scavenger hunt in the town.

The Chamber said in a statement: "In the light of current uncertainty and containment planning, Marlow Chamber of Commerce has taken the difficult decision to move the inaugural festival and all its related events to a different weekend, later in the year

"Planned for the weekend of 26-29 March, it has become increasingly apparent that asking people to join us in group events and seminars is incompatible with supporting businesses who are advising their employees against such activity.

"The past few days have seen a significant increase in plans to contain the coronavirus in the UK. We are not, at the moment, seeing infection in significant numbers, certainly not here in Marlow. Nor is there any official advice to halt events, particularly ones of the size we are planning.

"However, forecasters are predicting an escalation in the incidence of infection that may coincide directly with our own event. We have decided it is better to risk being seen as over-cautious than face the prospect of putting people in a difficult position later in the month.

"A new date for the festival is yet to be confirmed. However, we are already working with our venues, speakers and other organisers to confirm a suitable replacement weekend. An announcement about which will be made very soon.

"Tickets already held by people who have registered for one or more of our events will remain valid when we announce the new dates.

"However, anyone with a ticket for a paid event that they either cannot, or who will no longer wish to attend will be offered a full refund.

"If you are in this position, a refund can be requested now, using the link via which you originally registered – or look out for an email with more detailed instructions which we will be sending to everyone affected over the next few days."

Visit www.marlowchamber.com for more information.