Wooburn Green medical centre closed after 'potential coronavirus case'

A medical centre in Wooburn Green has been closed following a 'potential coronavirus case'.

The Pound House surgery in The Green announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the GP practice is undergoing a deep clean.

Bourne End and Wooburn Green Medical Centre patients are advised to only contact the surgery if it is urgent.

The centre said in a statement: "Potential coronavirus case in one of our sites ( Pound House).

"The surgery is closed while undergoing a deep clean. Please only contact the surgery if urgent over the next 24 hours.

"Pre booked appointments will be changed to telephone triage until further notice. Thank you for your understanding."

Visit www.bewgmc.co.uk for further information.