Man jailed over death of Marlow mum given life sentence after prison assault

A man who was jailed over the death of a Marlow woman in 2017 has been handed a life sentence after assaulting a prison officer.

Xeneral Webster, 21, of HMP Winchester, was convicted in connection with a serious assault on a prison officer at Her Majesty’s Young Offenders’ Institution in Aylesbury.

Webster pleaded guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent at Oxford Crown Court on October 4, 2019.

At the same hearing, Webster was found guilty of a further acid attack, which took place in London.

Webster had also earlier pleaded guilty on August 16, 2019 to a further assault by beating and administering a poison/noxious substance with intent after he threw urine in the face of a prison officer at HMP Bullingdon and slapped another officer in the face in July 2018.

The GBH conviction was in connection with an incident on December 29, 2018 at HMYOI Aylesbury.

Webster was due to go outside for recreational time, but attempted to go back to his cell, which was not permitted.

Webster climbed over safety netting, and when apprehended by a prison officer, a man aged 50, he assaulted him, causing him to fall to the floor.

While the officer was on the floor, Webster continued attacking the prison officer, jumping on his head with both feet and repeatedly kicking him to the upper body and head.

The prison officer sustained serious head and facial injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, including facial reconstruction.

It is unknown whether the officer will regain the sight in one eye and he is unable to return to work as a prison officer.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Suzie Price of Force CID based at Aylesbury, said: “Webster is a highly dangerous offender and I hope that this sentence goes some way to reassuring the public that police and courts will take robust actions when dealing with individuals like this.

“The victim went to work that morning as a prison officer and left in an ambulance with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

“The trial judge, Peter Ross, highlighted the life-changing impact of the injuries caused to the victim and concluded that Webster poses significant danger.

“The injuries caused to the victim have been utterly life-changing. This sort of violence in prisons has a corrosive effect on both prisoners and officers and such violence undermines the order that prison attempts to impose.”

Webster will only be released when the parole board considers that he is safe, and he will remain on licence for life.

He was already serving an extended 20-year prison sentence following a conviction for manslaughter.

This related to an acid attack which resulted in the death of Joanne Rand, aged 47, from Marlow, in High Wycombe on June 3, 2017.