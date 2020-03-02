'Forty foot' sinkhole appears in Wooburn playing field

A recreational field in Wooburn has been cordoned off by the parish council after a '40 foot' sinkhole appeared in the turf.

The void in Sappers Field was made known to Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council on Saturday after being spotted by a dog walker.

The council has since sealed off the park and put signs in place telling people not to enter. It also hopes to install security fences around the hole.

Parish council clerk Malcolm Silver added he was in contact with Bucks County Council and other authorities about the best way to deal with the problem.

Malcolm's estimation is that the hole is about 40 foot deep.

The parish council leased the field from Wycombe District Council and it is regularly used by footballers and dog walkers. It used to be a landfill site.