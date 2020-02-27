SITE INDEX

    Police find body of teenager last seen in Marlow Bottom

    Police officers searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen in Marlow Bottom have found a body.

    Ellis Battersby, 17, was last seen yesterday at about 12.30pm.

    Thames Valley Police Wycombe said that formal identification has taken place and it can confirm the found body is Ellis.

    The force's tweet read: "Officers searching for missing Ellis Battersby, 17, have today found a body.

    "Formal ID has taken place and sadly we can confirm that the body found is Ellis.

    "The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

