Marlow High Street still 'quite thriving' despite Halifax closure

Marlow High Street is still in a good place, despite the closure of a major bank in Marlow.

That is the view from the Marlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce following the news that Halifax, in High Street, is set to close its doors on May 4.

The bank has cited ‘changing customer needs’ for the closure, with more than 26million people using digital banking with Halifax.

Despite the planned closure, Marlow has welcomed Screwfix, in Fieldhouse Lane, and optician Specsavers will soon open in West Street.

Chamber president Lesley James said: “It is a shame when anyone goes. I do sympathise with anyone who is a customer of that bank.

“But Marlow High Street continues to be, in relative terms, quite thriving and has a diverse offering.

“It is a shame that banks are having to shut, but it is quite a specific problem for banks. Marlow High Street is not a reason for it.”

She added: “We all know the high street is under pressure. It is a positive thing that [Specsavers and Screwfix] are coming and making a good go of it.

“Our high street has got a lovely feel about it and hopefully we can make sure that keeps going.”

Halifax said in a statement: “Our customers’ needs are changing. Branches will remain vital in meeting customers’ needs but we must review our network.

“We have made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often. The majority of customers are using alternative ways to bank.”

The nearest branch is now High Wycombe or Maidenhead.

BUCKS: The unitary council may be arriving in under two months - but the existing county council is still cracking down on potholes blighting the region’s roads.

Transport for Bucks has started a programme of ‘Plane and Patch’ treatment across the county, which will continue throughout the spring of 2020.

Members of the public are being asked to carry on reporting potholes through the FixMyStreet site at www.fixmystreet. buckscc.gov.uk, so holes can be correctly assessed and prioritised for treatment.

Cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), said: “The wet weather has been a constant battle for us over the last few months.

“The extra rainfall we have experienced has had quite an impact on the roads, and we are working hard to target the rising number of potholes.

“Our Plane and Patch programme will seek to rectify some of the issues and I am confident that the public will see a noticeable improvement on roads.”

BOURNE END: Hear from walker and photographer Russell Cherry as he describes the journey along the 87-mile Ridgeway – an ancient track used for more than 5000 years.

‘The Ridgeway Explored’ talk will take place at the Community Centre in Wakeman Road tonight (Thursday) at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £5 – or £4 for Community Association members – on the door, or £4 and £3 respectively in advance from the centre office.

The journey starts at Avebury in Wiltshire and on to Streatley, next to the River Thames, with the route following the high chalk uplands which made travel easy and provided a commanding view over the countryside.

Visit bit.ly/2OwMV1e for more on the talk and other events at the Community Centre.

MARLOW: Tickets for Pub in the Park went on general sale on Friday, February 7 – but they are selling fast.

The food. drink and music festival in Higginson Park – hosted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge – is returning to its home town from Friday, May 15 to May 17. Saturday tickets have sold out.

Pop acts including Craig David have been announced to play.

Ticket prices range depending on the type of ticket, age and time of day. Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/ marlow/ticket-info

MARLOW: Details have been announced for the Rotary Club of Marlow’s next charity music concert.

The orchestras and choir of the Chiltern Music Academy will be performing at All Saints Church in High Street on Saturday, March 21.

Tickets for the show – at 7.30pm – are available from Rotarian Lance Slater on 01628 484323 and lms37@outlook.com, or at the door. They include a free glass of wine for adults, or a soft drink.

Adults are £12 and under 18’s £6. Proceeds will be donated to the Chiltern Music Academy and charities supported by the Rotary Club.

MARLOW: Firefighters responded to a kitchen blaze in Liston Road.

Two appliances and crew from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended, but the fire was out when they arrived on Tuesday (February 4) at 10:42pm.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera.