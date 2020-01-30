Marlow set to host first business festival in March

Marlow will welcome its first business festival in March to ‘shape the future’ of the high street.

From Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, March 29, the inaugural event aims to improve the relationship between businesses and the community.

Organised by the Marlow Chamber of Commerce, the festival will be themed around the future and inform people about what the high street may look like in several years to come.

Chamber president Lesley James is hopeful that the majority of firms will get involved, with workshops planned across five venues covering up to 20 subjects, such as sustainability. The public are also invited along to the workshops.

Elsewhere, a ‘scavenger hunt’ across Marlow will give families the chance to follow a route, solving puzzles and picking up items along the way to prove they have visited.

The Sunday will involve prize-giving, a barbecue and drinks.

Lesley said: “We are theming it around the future, shaping the future. We are getting people to look at what the high street will look like.

“We need to try and engage the whole town in what is going on. I do not want to make it a big selling event – [we want to] get a conversation going.

“We want people to understand that doing business in your area is good for the environment [and] the community. And we hope that by making people aware of the diversity of suppliers, that increases the number of people using [them].”

Visit marlowchamber. com for the event timetable, which will be online early next week.

Discover how Anglo-Saxon Kent defined Medieval England at an archaeology talk in Marlow next week.

Kings, Power and Conversion in Anglo-Saxon England will take place on Thursday, February 6 at 8pm in the main hall at Liston Hall, Chapel Street.

Focusing on the results of a decade-long programme of research at Lyminge, this talk will explore how expanding settlement archaeology can be used to enhance understanding of the processes that brought Kent into a small part of early medieval state formation.

The talk exploring new archaeological perspectives from Kent will be led by Dr Gabor Thomas from the University of Reading.

There is a pay-at-the-door policy. Visitors cost £4.50, Marlow Archaeology Society members are £3 and students £1.50.

There is free parking adjacent after 7pm, disabled access and refreshments will be available.

Visit www.marlowarchaeology.org/ or phone 01628 523896 for more information.

Enjoy a game of golf in Marlow to help improve mental health later this year.

On Tuesday, April 21, the town mayor’s charity golf day will take place at Harleyford Golf Club in Henley Road.

Registration is from 10.30am before a shotgun start at noon – followed by a three-course meal at the club restaurant at 6pm, complete with prize-giving and a raffle.

Marlow mayor Cllr Richard Scott is raising funds to support the town’s teachers and schools in helping youngsters struggling with their mental health.

Cllr Scott said: “By entering a team or sponsoring a hole, you would be making a valuable contribution, for which I thank you.”

The cost is £300 for a team of four and businesses can sponsor a hole.

Cost of sponsorship is £250 per hole, except the high-profile 18th green, which costs £300.

To enter, email jan@marlow-tc-gov.uk for BACS details or booking form.

If you love birds, a talk organised by Wild Marlow may be right up your street.

On Wednesday, February 12, the wildlife group will welcome Paul Warham from Bisham Barn Owl Group, Bob Keene from Bisham Nest Box Group, and Jan Stannard from Wild Maidenhead.

They will discuss what people can do to support feathered friends, especially owls and swifts.

The talk runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Age Concern, in Glade Road.

Refreshments will be available, and there will be an opportunity to purchase wildlife homes for the garden.

This event is free for members – you can join while you are there or in advance at www.wildmarlow.org.uk.

A donation of £3 is suggested for non-members.