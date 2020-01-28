SITE INDEX

Tue, 28
7 °C
Wed, 29
8 °C
Thu, 30
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Government pledges £500million to bring back historic rail lines

    No trains between Marlow and Bourne End

    A £500million fund will 'kick-start' the restoration of railway lines closed more than 50 years ago, the Government has announced.

    Transport secretary Grant Shapps has launched the new investment to drive forward the reversal of the controversial Beeching cuts, proposed by British Rail chief Dr Richard Beeching in 1963.

    The cuts ended passenger services on around a third of the rail network, closing more than 2,300 stations and up to 5,000 miles of track across the UK.

    It is not yet known whether the Bourne End to Wycombe line, which closed in 1970 following the Beeching cuts, will reopen as part of the plans.

    Mr Shapps said: "Many communities still live with the scars that came from the closure of their local railway more than five decades ago. Today sees work begin to undo the damage of the Beeching cuts by restoring local railways and stations to their former glory. 

    “Investing in transport links is essential to levelling up access to opportunities across the country, ensuring our regions are better connected, local economies flourish and more than half a century of isolation is undone.” 

    The Government has also announced a fresh round of the 'New Stations Fund'.

    Two previous rounds of the scheme have developed 10 new stations across England and Wales and the new round will be allocated £20million.

    Elsewhere, the transport secretary has invited MPs, local authorities and community groups across England to come forward with proposals on how they could use funding to reinstate axed services.

    A total of £300,000 has been committed to an ‘Ideas Fund’ to start the process.

    The Government will listen to proposals from across England and Wales and look to prioritise projects with the greatest potential.

    Prospective projects will be ranked against a range of criteria including their viability, the number of people set to benefit and economic benefits.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • bobbennington

      12:30, 28 January 2020

      Does this include the long-lost directcommuter services between Maidenhead and Paddington that GWR all-but-abolished in December?

      Reply

      Report

      • Commuter

        13:07, 28 January 2020

        What utter rubbish. These are a selection for the scheduled non-stop services from Maidenhead to London Paddington tomorrow: 06:02, 06:33, 06:45, 07:02, 07:07, 07:35, 08:02, 08:31.

        Reply

        Report

        • bobbennington

          15:40, 28 January 2020

          Well firstly it’s something called a joke, but what I was referring to was that since the GWR timetable was reorganised in December there has been a marked decline in the reliability and timeliness of commuter services. Take today for example when both the 7.01 and 7.07 were cancelled, putting a giant hole in the timetable. Or yesterday when the 7.07 arrived 25 mins late. Please see the articles elsewhere on this website for further evidence.

          Reply

          Report

      • Commuter

        13:05, 28 January 2020

        There are many direct services from Maidenhead to Paddington under GWR. So I'm not sure what you are referring to?

        Reply

        Report

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved