£100,000 bid submitted to improve Marlow

Marlow Bridge could shine with new lighting if a funding application to Wycombe District Council (WDC) is given the green light.

At a meeting of Marlow Town Council (MTC) on Tuesday (January 14), councillors agreed to submit a number of improvement projects to WDC.

It is hoped the district council will approve them as part of its £100,000 economic and regeneration fund.

New lighting on the grade-I listed structure will highlight the spans and towers – costing £45,000 – to ‘enhance the bridge which is in darkness at night’, MTC said.

A scheme has been given approval by WDC but an agreement with the Royal Borough is due to be decided.

Also on the improvement list is an increase in the amount of water refill stations in the town.

The first installation is planned for The Causeway with the cost estimated at £10,000.

The area itself could also be improved through the fund. MTC is putting together plans to enhance the green space and make it accessible in all weathers, estimated at £20,000.

Meanwhile, a ‘significant new scheme’ is planned for this year’s Christmas lights, with an overhaul of the wiring scheme needed at a price of £22,500.

W Higginson Park is set to become safer after MTC stepped in to fund night-time security patrols there.

The park is managed by WDC but the green spaces team were not able to fund the extended patrols.

MTC has agreed to pay for a trial period of six months from January 2020, extending a scheme introduced last year in Seymour and Gossmore parks.

Huge disparities in regional road repair budgets

Bucks County Council is calling on the Government to give it a fairer share of funding for roads – after research revealed that London is able to invest three times as much per mile.

Figures from the County Councils Network (CCN) showed 36 shire counties in the analysis were able to spend an average £20,885 per mile on such things as road repairs and pothole filling.

London councils were able to spend an average £62,350 per mile.

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council transport cabinet member, said: “It is a fact that our roads are some of the busiest in the country and without adequate funding from government, we will always be playing catch-up.”

Cllr Shaw welcomed CCN lobbying on behalf of county councils to ensure a fair distribution of the new government’s promised £2billion for repairing potholes in the coming four years.

An announcement on allocations of the first £500million for 2020-21 is expected soon.

Pub in the Park food line up released

The foodie line-up has been announced for the return of Pub in the Park in Marlow.

The feast of food, drink and music with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will take place from May 15 to May 17.

A host of Michelin-starred chefs and restaurants will bring their dishes to Higginson Park for the festival, including two renowned Marlow pubs owned by Kerridge – The Hand & Flowers and The Coach, both in West Street.

Sindhu by Atul Kochhar, which focuses on Indian cuisine and is located in Marlow Bridge Lane, will pop up at the event, as will Bray's The Hinds Head – owned by Heston Blumenthal.

Pub in the Park pops up in seven other locations across the UK.

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information, join the newsletter at pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 5, and general release on Friday, February 7.

Beginners dance classes launching

Dance fever will be hitting Bourne End as ballroom and Latin classes for adults begin tomorrow (Friday).

The beginners-only event will see national competitive dancer Tim Woodford put amateurs through their paces from 7pm to 8pm.

Drop in to Bourne End Junior Sports Club in New Road. No partner is required.

A three-week course is being trialled and, if there is enough interest, organisers plan to continue with the possibility of a children’s class.

The cost is £7.50 per person and there will be free parking.

For all enquiries and information, email timwoodford.dance@ gmail.com or phone 07733 224682.

Community choir to host concert

A choir in Marlow will be hosting a concert in Maidenhead early next month.

Marlow Community Choir, based at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, will present two classics: ‘Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cecile’ by Charles Gounod and ‘Blessed Pair of Sirens’ by Hubert Parry.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30pm at St. Luke's Church in Norfolk Road. Doors open 7pm.

Email marlowcommunitychoir@gmail.com

Open day at Jam Theatre

A performing arts school in West Street, Marlow, will be holding an open day this weekend.

From 2pm to 5pm at Jam Theatre Studios, in 45a West Street, those aged between 16 and 25 can find out more about the venue on Saturday.

Visit www.thejamacademy.co.uk for more.