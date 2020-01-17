Family pay tribute to father who died in fatal Marlow Bottom collision

The family of a man who died in a fatal collision near Marlow Bottom have released a tribute, calling him 'a devoted family man and friend to all he met'.

Lester Fallows, 39, from Marlow, died when the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a bus in Wycombe Road between Marlow Bottom and Handy Cross on Monday.

In a tribute released by Thames Valley Police today, his family said: “Lester was an incredibly popular and charismatic man.

“He was a much loved son, brother, husband and father of two young daughters.

“He was a devoted family man and friend to all he met.

“He will be truly missed but never forgotten.”

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200013812.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.