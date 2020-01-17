SITE INDEX

Fri, 17
10 °C
Sat, 18
6 °C
Sun, 19
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Family pay tribute to father who died in fatal Marlow Bottom collision

    Family pay tribute to Marlow Bottom car crash victim

    The family of a man who died in a fatal collision near Marlow Bottom have released a tribute, calling him 'a devoted family man and friend to all he met'.

    Lester Fallows, 39, from Marlow, died when the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a bus in Wycombe Road between Marlow Bottom and Handy Cross on Monday.

    In a tribute released by Thames Valley Police today, his family said: “Lester was an incredibly popular and charismatic man.

    “He was a much loved son, brother, husband and father of two young daughters.

    “He was a devoted family man and friend to all he met.

    “He will be truly missed but never forgotten.”

    Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

    Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200013812.

    Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved