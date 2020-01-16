Marlow area: Building bird boxes for nesting season

Blue tits and robins will have a cosy home to nest and raise chicks thanks to a pair of wildlife groups.

A bird box workshop held by Wild Marlow on Saturday saw about 50 people make more than 30 boxes for garden birds ahead of the new season.

The event was supported by Bisham Nest Box Group, which provided the tools needed to make the miniature homes.

It was held at The Pavillion in Little Marlow and founder and chair of Wild Marlow Verity West was pleased the event attracted some younger enthusiasts.

“We were really pleased with the turn-out, it was fantastic,” she said.

“The whole point of Wild Marlow is [to try] and engage the community in wildlife and so having events like this where kids are involved as well as adults, is really important for us.

“The children seemed to have a lovely time and they were fascinated to learn about the different types of boxes.”

She added: “We are going to hold another session in the autumn so we can get boxes up ready for the winter.”

W Wild Marlow is running an amateur photography competition for its 2021 calendar.

The contest – broken up into age categories – is open to all abilities but pictures must be taken within the SL7 postcode area.

The next deadline for winter pictures is the end of March. After that, spring’s deadline is the end of June, and summer the end of September.

Verity added the competition has received plenty of adult entries but is on the look-out for more children to enter.

Visit www.wildmarlow.org.uk/competition

Cheaper on the buses thanks to new SmartZone

WOOBURN & BOURNE END: Travelling by bus from the parish to High Wycombe has become easier thanks to a new ‘Wycombe SmartZone’.

Launched on Wednesday, January 8, the SmartZone allows passengers to buy day, week, four-week, or multiple trip tickets accepted on all Arriva and Carousel buses.

The two bus companies have also provided top-up machines in the Eden Centre bus station and introduced contactless payment.

SmartZone extends to Wooburn and Bourne End in the east.

Set-up costs were match-funded courtesy of a £124,000 top-up grant from Wycombe District Council (WDC).

David Johncock, WDC cabinet member for sustainability (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), said: “We all know how congested our roads are and the adverse impact this has on our air quality. We have to encourage more people to use public transport and this initiative is a great start to achieving that.”

Visit www.wycombesmartzone.co.uk

Late night venue's new year schedule

MARLOW: It may be the 20s again, but if the 90s are more your thing, a bar in the town is offering you the chance to reminisce.

Claytons Marlow, in Oxford Road, has begun planning for the new year with a host of events at the late-night venue.

The first of two charity quiz nights will be returning on Thursday, January 30, raising money for cancer charity Marie Curie. Booking is essential.

Quizzes start at 7.30pm – £3 entry per person – with a maximum of six people per team.

On Friday, January 31, Claytons will be hosting its Back To The 90s event from 9pm-2am, with visitors enjoying free entry before 10pm, after which the cost is £5.

There have also been some changes at the bar – with its popular Boutique Cinema now taking place on Tuesdays from 8pm.

Blockbusters such as The Joker and Downton Abbey movie are free to watch with a paid dinner.

Visit www.claytonsmarlow.com/events for more information.

Home evacuated as hole appears in road

FLACKWELL HEATH: Firefighters were in the village responding to a large hole in the road last week.

Crews were called to Chapel Road at about 9.15am on Wednesday, January 8 to a report of flooding.

When they arrived they found that a void had developed, resulting in the evacuation of a property and isolation of the electricity supply.

One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield, three urban search and rescue’s and crew attended, along with two fire officers.

They used a light portable pump to remove surface water. A mains water pipe was isolated and road closures and a scene cordon put in place.

Engineers from Thames Water and officers from building control and the transport team also attended.

MARLOW: Shower singers to karaoke specialists are invited to come along to a giant singing workshop at a school this weekend.

The event – organised by independent theatre group Jam Theatre Company and called ‘Sing Out!’ – will take place on Sunday from 2pm-5pm at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School.

Industry vocal coach Jo Noel-Hartley will be leading the workshop at the school theatre in West Street, teaching top techniques to keep the voice healthy.

Book your place at the workshop via the website at www.jamtheatre.co.uk

Tickets cost £25 and include refreshments.

This event is open to those over the age of 16.