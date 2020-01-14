Driver dies after collision with bus near Marlow Bottom

A man has died after a collision involving an Audi and a bus near Marlow Bottom.

Police have launched a witness appeal following the incident at about 1.45pm yesterday (Monday), when a black Audi was involved in a collision with a bus in Wycombe Road, between Marlow Bottom and Handy Cross.

The driver of the Audi, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene.

Three passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this tragic incident to please come forward.

“I believe there were two vehicles travelling in front of the bus before the collision and the occupants may have seen what happened. I would ask those individuals to please get in touch with any information they have.

“Furthermore, I am looking to speak to any passengers who were on the bus that have not already provided their details to us.

“I would also urge anyone who was travelling along the road around the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that may assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200013812.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.