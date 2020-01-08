Appeal after boy and girl hit by car in Marlow Bottom

Police have launched a witness appeal after a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were hit by a car in Marlow Bottom.

At 9.40pm on Tuesday, December 31, the pair were walking along Marlow Bottom Road when a vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with them.

The vehicle, a dark coloured car, was then driven away from the scene.

The girl required treatment at Wexham Park Hospital, but has since been discharged. The boy was attended to by paramedics at the scene but not taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white man, with short dark hair and dark stubble. The car is believed to have a ‘07’ registration plate.

Investigating officer, PC Alastair Jarratt, of the Roads Policing department based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this fail to stop incident, during which two people were in collision with a car.

“The car failed to stop at the scene and I am hoping that someone will have seen or heard something that could assist with my investigation. I would ask people to review dash-cam footage around the time of the offence.

“It is important that we trace the vehicle involved in the collision, so if anyone believes they saw the incident happening, or recognises the description of the vehicle, please call police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200000636.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”