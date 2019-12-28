SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead firefighters attend two-car collision in Little Marlow 

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene of a two-car collision in Marlow Road, Little Marlow today.

    Upon arrival at about 3.45pm the crew assisted an appliance from Beaconsfield, and one from High Wycombe in making the scene safe.

    No-one was trapped but the driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.

     

