Maidenhead firefighters attend two-car collision in Little Marlow 

06:11PM, Saturday 28 December 2019
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene of a two-car collision in Marlow Road, Little Marlow today.
Upon arrival at about 3.45pm the crew assisted an appliance from Beaconsfield, and one from High Wycombe in making the scene safe.
No-one was trapped but the driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
A 13-year-old boy has died following a fatal road collision in Maidenhead.