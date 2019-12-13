Police issue E-fit following burglary in Bourne End

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bourne End.

An E-Fit image has also been released by the force based on a description of one of the offenders.

At around 6.15pm on Monday the victim, a man in his eighties, was at home when he heard two men upstairs. They verbally threatened him before leaving the property in Elm Lane.

The offenders gained access to the property via a rear window and searched the top floor of the house and stole items of jewellery.

The man depicted in the E-Fit image is described as a black man, aged between 20 to 30-years-old, well built and had a West Indian accent. He was wearing a dark grey flat cap, a scarf and a black knee length coat.

The second offender is described as a black man, also aged between 20 to 30-years-old. He was wearing a scarf around his neck which was covering his mouth and a black knee length coat.

Designated investigator Glen Mulhern based at High Wycombe police station said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check this and report it to us if it has captured anything significant or if you have any information that can help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the description of the offenders or the man in the e-fit image, or believe it could be you, please get in touch."

Call 101 quoting reference 43190384762 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.