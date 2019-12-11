Marlow area news: Final hustings as general election looms

General election candidates for the Beaconsfield constituency had their final chance to persuade Marlow residents to vote for them at a hustings on Monday.

Political point-scoring was in full swing at All Saints Church in High Street as the five hopefuls aiming to represent their constituents in Westminster answered questions ahead of the vote tomorrow (Thursday).

In the hot seat were Labour’s Alexa Collins, Conservative Joy Morrissey, The Green Party’s Zoe Hatch and independents Dominic Grieve and Adam Cleary.

Candidates were asked what they would do to look after the environment in the midst of the climate crisis.

Miss Collins proposed making the town’s bridge one-way to stop it being used as a ‘rat run’, while Mrs Morrissey praised Marlow for ‘leading the way’ in its eco stance.

Both – and Mrs Hatch – were against Heathrow expansion, but Mr Cleary was not, pointing at economy upturn and jobs. Mr Grieve said Heathrow would need to meet strict emissions targets.

Mr Grieve and his former Conservative Party clashed on the role of independents in the House of Commons.

Mrs Morrissey claimed they would make no difference on the backbenches, but Mr Grieve called this ‘total tosh’.

Other key topics centred around MP trust, homelessness, housing and education, as candidates squabbled over the 11 plus test required to get into a grammar school.

The hustings ended with a question on whether Boris Johnson was ‘the best we can do’, which was met with differing responses from opposite sides of the church.

MARLOW: Spring may seem like a lifetime away – but one of the town’s landmark events has announced it is returning to Marlow in May.

Pub in the Park, hosted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and friends, will be coming back to its original home in Higgin-son Park between May 15 and 17.

Kerridge is set to tour the country again with his band of Michelin-starred chefs and live music, with seven other venues across the UK planned for 2020.

Chichester, Warwick, Bath, Dulwich, Tunbridge Wells, Chiswick and St Albans are the locations following Marlow.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 7.

LITTLE MARLOW AND BOURNE END: A wildlife group is joining forces with the RSPB to host a morning bird watching walk on New Year’s Day.

The Wild Marlow ‘Winter Birding Walk’, on Wednesday, January 1, will take place from 10am to 1pm, meeting in the Spade Oak car park in Coldmoor-holme Lane, Bourne End.

The two-mile walk will take in Little Marlow gravel pits and venture along the Thames.

In 2019, the group recorded 60 different species, and walkers should expect to see wildfowl, gulls and woodland birds.

Later in the month, on January 11, bird lovers are encouraged to drop in to a bird box workshop at The Pavilion in Little Marlow.

From 10am to noon, you can make your own box to take home for the next nesting season, providing a home for garden birds to nest.

Supported by Bisham Nest Box Group, the event costs £6, which includes refreshments and your bird box. Everyone is welcome and booking is recommended. Visit www.wildmarlow.org.uk

MARLOW: Thousands flocked to the high street last week for the Marlow Chamber of Commerce’s annual late night shopping event.

Thursday was the event’s 27th year and included a visit from Santa and his reindeer, carols from Marlow schools and live music from groups including Marlow Operatic Society, Borlase Gospel Choir and the Vibes Steel band.

Peppa Pig and the Fairy Christmas stilt walker also paid a visit from London.

Shops stayed open late as charity and commerical stalls lined High Street under the Christmas lights.

Next year’s event has already been confirmed to take place on December 3, 2020.

Photo by John Perry of Marlow Camera Club

MARLOW: An acclaimed guitarist will be stopping off at the Jazz Club next week.

Gary Potter and his group will be at the Royal British Legion Hall, Station Approach, on Tuesday, December 17 for a Christmas gig.

Nils Solberg on second guitar, Mike Piggott on violin and Peter Hughes on bass with Gary are expected to draw a full house.

It is advised to reserve seats in advance – phone 01628 486571. Music starts at 8.30pm and admission is £10.

MARLOW: The Marlow Choral Society will be presenting a carol service on Saturday, December 14.

All Saints Church in High Street will be the venue at 1.30pm.

Members cost £1, non-members are £10, payable by either cheque or BACS.

Visit marlowchoralsociety.org.uk for more.