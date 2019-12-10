Man arrested after car collision leads to damage to Bourne End railway cafe

11:21AM, Tuesday 10 December 2019
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a two-car collision which also damaged a railway cafe building in Bourne End.
Police confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that tape has been wrapped around the structure in Station Road.
The collision was damage only involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Transporter, and has caused structural damage to the building, added police.
A 34-year-old man from near Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
