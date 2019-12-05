Marlow area news: Holy Trinity School's planting initiative 'best day ever'

Green-fingered students and staff at a Marlow school got stuck in with the outdoors to improve their environmental impact.

Holy Trinity School, in Wethered Road, embarked on a whole school project on Thursday (November 28), planting trees, bushes and hedgerows to encourage more wildlife.

An old copse was also cleared to make way for an outdoor learning area for children.

This was the start of an environmentally-friendly project at the school, which was joined by Chiltern Rangers for the initiative.

Each year group from year’s three to six were assigned a task, such as creating miniature orchards.

“We have some beautiful grounds, but in terms of wildlife, there is not a huge amount there,” outdoor learning coordinator Meredith Tiala said.

“A lot of them [children] said it was the best day they [have] had at school. They really enjoyed it.

“They were all out getting involved, there were no complaints. I was astounded at how much we achieved.”

Pupils will have a say on how the outdoor learning area looks, and children will come up with climate change videos to make their relatives aware of the problem.

She added: “It seems like a small change, however as a school we are still doing something – it is the first step.”

Next for the school is to continue fundraising to enhance the outdoor area further and equip all children with wellies and waterproofs.

Donations from the Rangers and parents helped kick-start the project on Thursday.

Phone 01628 482831.

BOURNE END: A sports club has announced the publication of its first book to mark its 50th anniversary.

Published in light of Bourne End Junior Sports Club’s 50th in 2020, the book tells the story of when it was founded through to now.

The club – a registered charity and based in New Road – was founded in 1970 by a group of parents.

Chairman Matthew Todd said: “This is an exciting time. Our 50th anniversary is fast approaching - we are looking to carry out refurbishments of the hall spaces, plus we are working on securing a location for the potential build of a swimming pool.

“It has been quite a task to amalgamate 50 years’ worth of information and memories from members, both past and present, but the result really is an outstanding story of success.”

The book goes on sale at the Bourne End late night shopping event on Friday, December 6.

Representatives will be located in the Bourne End Motor Company showroom from 5pm.

BOURNE END: The village will be feeling festive as the Fun Night returns on Friday, December 6.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 59, will help kick off the festive season, joined by her dog Fergus.

Claytons Primary pupil Mia Groszmann, 10, will join the pair and Cookham Bridge Rotary president Ron Phelps to flick the switch on her winning light design outside the Community Centre in Wakeman Road at 5.15pm.

After the switch-on, the light will be moved to The Parade to join others lit up last week.

Festive attractions will be on offer along the Parade, while there will also be live music outside the centre until 8pm.

Lorraine will be in the Bourne End Motor Company showroom during the night to meet visitors.

MARLOW: An archaeology group in the town will be holding its Christmas quiz next Thursday.

Archaeology in Marlow will be hosting the brain-buster on December 12 at Liston Hall, in Chapel Street, where teams of four will compete for prizes at 8pm.

Mulled wine and fruit juices will be served in the Thames Room but quizzers are asked to bring snacks to help out with refreshments.

The raffle will boast prizes worth in excess of £100 and donations of prizes are appreciated.

Entrance for members and visitors is £1, while there is free parking in the adjacent car park after 7pm.

Visit archaeologyinmarlow.org.uk for more.

MARLOW: Get up close and personal to the general election candidates at a hustings event in the town on Monday.

On December 9, just days before the historic winter vote, candidates standing in Marlow’s Beaconsfield constituency will be at All Saints Church in High Street to answer residents’ burning questions.

TV journalist Andrea Catherwood will be the moderator.

Submit questions in advance to parish.office@ 4u-team.org

MARLOW: A Marlow Chamber of Commerce late night shopping event will take place tonight (Thursday).

From 6pm-9pm, thousands are expected on the High Street to meet Santa and his live reindeer, browse 60 stalls and enjoy festive entertainment.

The road will be closed from 1.30pm-10pm to allow for set-up.