Lorraine Kelly to return to Bourne End's festive 'fun night'

A familiar famous face will be returning to Bourne End for the village's 'fun night' next month.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 59, will be at the Bourne End Fun Night on Friday, December 6 to kick off the festive season, joined by her dog Fergus.

Claytons Primary School pupil Mia Groszmann, 10, will join Lorraine and Cookham Bridge Rotary president Ron Phelps to flick the switch on her winning light design outside the Community Centre in Wakeman Road.

After the switch-on, the light will be moved to The Parade to join other designs created over the years, with the rest of Bourne End's lights set to light up tonight (Monday).

A new tree will also be installed and lit in the Penny's Corner peace garden this year.

Festive attractions will be on offer along the Parade during the night, including carols, funfair rides, live reindeer, and Father Christmas, who will be in his grotto at Bourne End Motor Company.

There will also be live music outside the Community Centre until 8pm, while Lorraine will be in the motor showroom during the night.

Parking will be free in the Wakeman Road car park.