SITE INDEX

Thu, 21
7 °C
Fri, 22
9 °C
Sat, 23
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Craft beer bar and shop set to open in Marlow

    Craft beer bar and shop to open in Marlow today

    Crafty Taproom will open today at 77 High Street

    Marlow is set to welcome its new craft beer bar and shop - Crafty Taproom - today (Thursday).

    Last month it was announced that the business would be taking over from Cafe Copia, at 77 High Street, with a view to opening in mid-November.

    The shop will focus on craft beers serving a range of independently brewed beers as well as fine wines and liquors.

    Crafty Taproom announced on Twitter this morning that it will be opening to the public at about 2pm following a soft launch yesterday.

    "We look forward to seeing you later on," it added.

    Founded by Phil Reeve, Crafty Taproom will be a family-run business, with Phil’s wife, Johanna, daughters, Lois and Mia, and brothers-in-law, Dan and Harry, all set to work at the shop or in the kitchen.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved