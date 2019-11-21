Craft beer bar and shop set to open in Marlow

12:09PM, Thursday 21 November 2019
Crafty Taproom will open today at 77 High Street
Marlow is set to welcome its new craft beer bar and shop - Crafty Taproom - today (Thursday).
Last month it was announced that the business would be taking over from Cafe Copia, at 77 High Street, with a view to opening in mid-November.
The shop will focus on craft beers serving a range of independently brewed beers as well as fine wines and liquors.
Crafty Taproom announced on Twitter this morning that it will be opening to the public at about 2pm following a soft launch yesterday.
"We look forward to seeing you later on," it added.
Due to a few teething problems we encountered last night, we are closed to the public until approximately 2pm. Sorry for any inconvenience caused! We look forward to seeing you later on— Crafty Taproom Marlow (@CraftyTaproomUk) November 21, 2019
Founded by Phil Reeve, Crafty Taproom will be a family-run business, with Phil’s wife, Johanna, daughters, Lois and Mia, and brothers-in-law, Dan and Harry, all set to work at the shop or in the kitchen.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).