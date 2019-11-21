Craft beer bar and shop set to open in Marlow

Marlow is set to welcome its new craft beer bar and shop - Crafty Taproom - today (Thursday).

Last month it was announced that the business would be taking over from Cafe Copia, at 77 High Street, with a view to opening in mid-November.

The shop will focus on craft beers serving a range of independently brewed beers as well as fine wines and liquors.

Crafty Taproom announced on Twitter this morning that it will be opening to the public at about 2pm following a soft launch yesterday.

"We look forward to seeing you later on," it added.

Due to a few teething problems we encountered last night, we are closed to the public until approximately 2pm. Sorry for any inconvenience caused! We look forward to seeing you later on — Crafty Taproom Marlow (@CraftyTaproomUk) November 21, 2019

Founded by Phil Reeve, Crafty Taproom will be a family-run business, with Phil’s wife, Johanna, daughters, Lois and Mia, and brothers-in-law, Dan and Harry, all set to work at the shop or in the kitchen.