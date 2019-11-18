UPDATE: Services running normally between Maidenhead and Marlow after points failure

09:53AM, Monday 18 November 2019
Update November 18, 14:25
Services are now running normally.
The train service between Maidenhead and Marlow is suspended this morning (Monday).
This is because of a points failure which is expected until about 11am.
National Rail tweeted that 'road transport is in place' between the stations.
⚠️ #Marlow - Service between Maidenhead and Marlow has suspended due to a points failure, this is expected until 11:00. Road transport is in place between these stations.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) November 18, 2019
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).