    • UPDATE: Services running normally between Maidenhead and Marlow after points failure

    Major train disruption between Maidenhead and Slough

    Update November 18, 14:25

    Services are now running normally.

    The train service between Maidenhead and Marlow is suspended this morning (Monday).

    This is because of a points failure which is expected until about 11am.

    National Rail tweeted that 'road transport is in place' between the stations.

