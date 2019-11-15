Marlow area news: BWP staff help out around town

A marketing agency in the town closed its office for the day to support good causes in Marlow.

Globe Business Park-based marketing agency BWP Group, in Fieldhouse Lane, headed out on October 31 to contribute through actions rather than traditional fundraising alone.

One team got to work at Danesfield School in Henley Road, painting a new music room and improving the car park by filling in potholes.

On the High Street, in new zero-waste shop Seed1, another team helped to set up the new food re-fill station and compiled gift sets for shoppers to purchase.

While on the river at Longridge in Bisham, BWP staff helped to prepare the centre for winter closure, bringing in the boats, emptying and cleaning the water zorbing pool and managing general ground maintenance, pruning trees and weeding.

And in the Shaw Trust charity shop in High Street, a team created a new vintage-themed window display to showcase the vintage and retro stock, before helping to sort donations, steam clothes and transfer new stock onto the shop floor.

The idea was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative for 2019.

BWP Group’s CEO Richard Beasley said: “The whole day was a roaring success, staff thoroughly enjoyed the chance to do a good deed and get truly involved in the local community.

“It is definitely an initiative we’ll be repeating, and we also plan to develop ongoing initiatives that allow BWP to support the local community on a regular basis.

“We reap the benefits of being located in a town like Marlow, so we want to ensure that we give something back.”

MARLOW: A school’s world record challenge is on hold after the wet weather made it unsafe to complete today (Thursday).

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street, was aiming to beat the Dubai police force for the record of most people executing the burpee exercise.

But the school has taken the advice of Guinness World Records to defer the event and is hoping to hold it in the spring.

More than 1,500 people were expected to take part in the challenge to promote fitness and raise funds to equip its new sports hall with a fitness studio and sports equipment.

Headteacher Kay Mountfield said: “The torrential rain over half term has turned the main school field into a quagmire.

“I’d like to thank the community for all their support and would like to reassure all potential participants and marshals that we will definitely still go ahead, albeit in a few months time. As soon as a new date is agreed, we will let everyone know.”

MARLOW: A boatbuilder from the town will explore the history of boatbuilding on the upper Thames at a talk later this month.

On Tuesday, November 26, Neil Garside will be leading a joint talk between The Marlow Society and the Consuta Trust.

‘A History of Boatbuilding on the Upper Thames’ will take place in the main hall at Liston Hall, Chapel Street, at 8pm.

This will cover the period from the mid-19th century to the present day, including both wartime work on the Thames and the restoration of the historicsteamers ‘Alaska’ and ‘Streatley’.

Admission is free.

FLACKWELL HEATH: An Olympic bronze medallist visited children at Carrington Junior School.

Sally Walton was in Chapel Road for supermarket Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children learn about healthy food following a new store opening in High Wycombe.

Hockey star Sally talked to pupils about her experience of the Olympics and took them through her training regime.

The children also got the chance to hold Sally’s bronze medal.

The Olympian then presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new store in Tannery Road.

Sally said: “I have had a fantastic time with the children, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals.”

MARLOW: In last week’s Advertiser it stated that Bethan Huntley had recorded the fastest women’s time at the half marathon.

Due to an error with the race’s timing partner, her race chip was picked up while she stood close to the finish having not run the race. Charlotte Shields of Charnwood AC finished first in 1:32:21.

FLACKWELL HEATH: A key road into the village is due to close next week.

Treadaway Hill, in Loudwater, will be closed for nearly a week from Wednesday, November 20 until Tuesday, November 26.

Work is being carried out by Thames Water, with a road closure planned.