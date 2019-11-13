SITE INDEX

Wed, 13
8 °C
Thu, 14
6 °C
Fri, 15
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Marlow

    Man charged in connection with Marlow attempted murder

    A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Marlow.

    Jose Henriques, 53, of no fixed abode, was charged today (Wednesday) with one count of attempted murder.

    The charge relates to an incident which occurred in Marlow on Monday, November 11, in which a 48-year-old woman was seriously injured.

    Henriques has been remanded in to custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved