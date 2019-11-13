Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Marlow

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Marlow.

Jose Henriques, 53, of no fixed abode, was charged today (Wednesday) with one count of attempted murder.

The charge relates to an incident which occurred in Marlow on Monday, November 11, in which a 48-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Henriques has been remanded in to custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.