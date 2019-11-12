Attempted murder investigation launched after woman hit by vehicle and stabbed in Marlow

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a woman was knocked to the ground by a vehicle and stabbed in Marlow.

The incident happened at about 6pm yesterday (Monday) when a 48-year-old woman walked into The Chase from Wiltshire Road.

She was driven at and knocked to the ground by a vehicle and then stabbed.

The victim managed to get away down a nearby alleyway and then into the Parkway where she called for help.

She was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, and her injuries are serious but non-life-threatening. She remains there at this time.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Stephen Fox, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This was a violent incident which was highly distressing for the victim.

“She sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack, and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that at present there is no pervading risk.

“We have made an arrest and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to the offence.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw or heard this attack, or who has any other information which could help our investigation.

“I am also looking for anyone who has any dash-cam or private CCTV footage which might assist us.

“If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference number 43190352593.”