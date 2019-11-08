Man arrested in connection with exposure incidents in Marlow

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several incidents in Marlow when a man exposed himself to dog walkers.

The man, from High Wycombe, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of exposure.

It is in connection with incidents which took place between 1pm and 2pm on several dates between September 10 and 22 in the Westhorpe Park area of Marlow.

The man has been released on bail until December 4.