Marlow area news: Working together to 'releaf' Marlow

Marlow is set to become greener as a new initiative aims to plant more trees in the town.

Releaf Marlow proposes to increase the number of trees along Marlow’s streets, open spaces and hedgerows as part of the #sustainablemarlow initiative, launched by Marlow Town Council in July.

The new vision is a joint project between Marlow Town Council (MTC) and community group Transition Town Marlow.

The green move has now officially started with a £1,000 donation from the Marlow & District Wine Circle.

MTC leader Jocelyn Towns said: “Trees bring many environmental benefits, as well as enhancing the natural beauty of our town.

“I would like to thank the Wine Circle for their donation.

“Releaf Marlow is a great example of the community working together towards the vision of a more sustainable town.”

By increasing the number of urban trees, the project aims to increase space for wildlife and absorb air pollution.

Nick Rowcliffe of Transition Town Marlow said: “As the project develops, we hope to be able to plant a variety of species in a range of locations.”

In a first phase, Releaf Marlow volunteers are surveying the town to identify spaces where new trees could be planted.

The second stage is to work with landowners to secure permissions, and with sponsors to secure funding.

Marlow residents are encouraged to get involved, by proposing areas for tree planting, sponsoring, or volunteering to become a tree warden.

To find out more about Releaf Marlow, email releafmarlow@gmail.com

Generous sponsors donate £23,000 for festive lights

MARLOW: The town council has thanked the 33 sponsors who have contributed to the town’s ‘stunning’ Christmas lights this year.

More than £23,000 has been donated to date, from hotels to business organisations, pubs to financial consultants, and private individuals.

Mayor Richard Scott said: “We are enormously grateful for all the support we’ve gathered. Every year we need additional funds to ensure the Christmas lights display is possible, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors.

“Congratulations also to the officers and members of Marlow Town Council (MTC) who work hard to pull in the sponsorship each year.”

The annual ‘Switch On and Shop’ event, run by MTC, takes place on Thursday, November 21 in the town centre.

There will be fake snow from 6pm and the switch-on ceremony, with actor and journalist Ross Kemp, will take place in the High Street at 6.30pm, which will be closed from 5pm-7.30pm.

Marlow Players present Mystery at Greenfingers

MARLOW: A J.B Priestly classic will be presented by The Marlow Players later this month.

The Shelley Theatre at Court Garden, Pound Lane is the venue for the production of Mystery at Greenfingers.

Adults cost £13, while under 12s are £5 for the shows scheduled over three days from Thursday, November 21, November 22 and November 23, all at 8pm.

The Marlow Players were formed in 1937 to bring amateur theatre to the community, with two productions per year performed at the Shelley Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.marlowplayers.org.uk and at Marlow Information Centre in Institute Road.

They can also be bought on the door before, from 7.30pm.

Greg Abate, saxophonist, to play jazz club



MARLOW: ‘One of the biggest names on the USA jazz scene’ is playing at the jazz club later this month.

Alto saxophonist and flautist Greg Abate, who came to fame as lead soloist in the Ray Charles Orchestra, is touring Britain and is booked in for an appearance at the Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach.

The club’s resident trio of Frank Toms, Elliot Toms and Malcolm Creese are playing with the star on Tuesday, November 19.

Music starts at 8.30pm and the usual pay-at-the-door policy applies, with a charge of £10.

Organisers expect a busy gig, so seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.

Fireworks rescheduled for this week

FLACKWELL HEATH: The fireworks night which was scheduled for last weekend is set to go ahead again this Saturday.

Due to bad weather, the show on November 2 has been rearranged.

It will take place from 5.30pm-8pm in the field at the end of Chapel Road (postcode HP10 9AB).

Profits are split between schools in the village and the 1st Flackwell Heath Scout Group.

Ticket prices vary. Visit bit.ly/2r6py5K to buy and for more information.

Christmas fair and tapas

BOURNE END: Browse and buy at a Christmas fair and tapas evening next week.

On Tuesday, November 12, from 6pm-9pm, there will also be an opportunity to ‘wine and dine’ at The Walnut Tree in Hedsor Road.

Proceeds will go to Maidenhead-based Starfish Swimming Club.

Diary

Today (Thursday, November 7): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Tomorrow (Friday): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, November 9: Flackwell Heath fireworks, Chapel Road, 5.30pm-8pm. Prices vary. Visit bit.ly/2r6py5K to buy.

Artists and makers fair, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 10am-4pm, free. www.sallyevansevents.com

Sunday, November 10: Marlow Remembrance Service and Parade, war memorial on The Causeway, 10.45am. March from Royal British Legion at 10.20am. Visit bit.ly/32jk6JX for more information.

Tuesday, November 12: Christmas fair, The Walnut Tree, Hedsor Road, Bourne End, 6pm-9pm.