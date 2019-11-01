Body retrieved from the Thames believed to be missing Hannah Gibbs

Police believe a body retrieved from the Thames this afternoon is that of missing Henley woman Hannah Gibbs.

The body was taken out of the river near Marlow at about 5pm today.

Ms Gibbs was reported missing last month.

Formal identification is yet to take place but her family has been informed and is being supported.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement tonight: "Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Hannah, we regret to have to bring you this sad news."